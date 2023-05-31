Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $399,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $171.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.81.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,423,784. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $218.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $214.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,042.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.63.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Articles

