Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $444,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.6 %

CVX opened at $153.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.13 and its 200-day moving average is $168.87. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $290.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.12.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

