Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $722,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 812.9% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares during the period. Whelan Financial increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHD opened at $70.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.46.

About Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

