Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $759,000 Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. decreased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 116,017 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average is $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

