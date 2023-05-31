Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Increases Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 18.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 125.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $36.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.79. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $115.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Catalent from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $53.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

