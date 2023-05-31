Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 403,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,412 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 10.8% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $26,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $63.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average of $66.38. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $69.55. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
