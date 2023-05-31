Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Invests $239,000 in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after buying an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,013,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,170,000 after buying an additional 107,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,980,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,376,000 after buying an additional 76,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,503,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,321,000 after buying an additional 284,038 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $349.98 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $353.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $326.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.20.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

