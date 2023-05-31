Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Invests $543,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $720.79.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $803.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The company has a market cap of $334.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $646.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $600.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

