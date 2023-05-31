Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Invests $593,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,057 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,084 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,110 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $401.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $419.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.00 billion, a PE ratio of 208.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.73.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

