Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 53,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. MY Purposeful Wealth CORP. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,778,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IWF opened at $259.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $262.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

