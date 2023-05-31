Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Purchases Shares of 78,145 VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. VanEck Long Muni ETF comprises 0.6% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 841,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after acquiring an additional 318,990 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 408,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 87,546 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 20,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,631,000.
VanEck Long Muni ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78.
VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile
The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.
