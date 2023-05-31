Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Purchases Shares of 78,145 VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. VanEck Long Muni ETF comprises 0.6% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 841,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after acquiring an additional 318,990 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,605,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 408,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 87,546 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 20,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,631,000.

Get VanEck Long Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Long Muni ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.