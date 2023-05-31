Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BROS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 130.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 35,574 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 422.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 147,673 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth about $943,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 96.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period.

Shares of BROS stock opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.57 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $54.18.

BROS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dutch Bros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Dutch Bros from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.73.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

