Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 1.5% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.55. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $62.38.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
