Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 902.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.83. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,555.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

