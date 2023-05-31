Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 130 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 0.8 %

Starbucks stock opened at $97.75 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.63.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.