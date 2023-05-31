Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 15,261 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,261 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $8,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLTR opened at $89.89 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $77.57 and a 12-month high of $96.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.29.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

