Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 17,110 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,110 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.3% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,025,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
SCHA stock opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09.
About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
