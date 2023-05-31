Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 1,890 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.7% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,938,000 after purchasing an additional 595,046 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,952,000 after purchasing an additional 246,210 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,723,000 after purchasing an additional 68,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,912,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,153,000 after purchasing an additional 52,595 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day moving average is $69.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

