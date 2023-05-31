Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 1,901 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. cut its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 110.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after acquiring an additional 821,522 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,460,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,249,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after acquiring an additional 236,593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1,589.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 194,382 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 33.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 630,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,201,000 after acquiring an additional 159,042 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

Victory Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 29.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.06%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

