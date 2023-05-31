Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 200 Shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 254,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 1,010,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,889,000 after purchasing an additional 331,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Stock Performance

IGHG stock opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.24 and its 200-day moving average is $71.48. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $78.88.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Profile

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

