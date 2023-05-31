Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 3,163 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 235.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 203,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 90,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 4,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $66,726.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,028.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Liquidity Services news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 4,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $66,726.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,028.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $132,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,775 shares in the company, valued at $291,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,041 shares of company stock valued at $588,987 over the last ninety days. 30.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liquidity Services Stock Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages have commented on LQDT. StockNews.com downgraded Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $462.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.53. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $22.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

