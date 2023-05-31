Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 40,915 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,915 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.10 and a 200-day moving average of $106.62. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.