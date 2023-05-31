Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Sells 66,117 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,117 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,916,000 after acquiring an additional 527,373 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

ANGL stock opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

