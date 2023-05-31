Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Takes $325,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VTI opened at $208.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.86 and a 200-day moving average of $200.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $217.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

