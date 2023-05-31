Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Takes Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Leidos by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $79.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.09.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.63.

Insider Activity

In other Leidos news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,879.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

