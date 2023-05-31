Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Trims Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 19,895 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS:HYD opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

