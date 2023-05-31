Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $97.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.90. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $109.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

