Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Stock Position Lessened by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Sunoco worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,959,000 after buying an additional 80,430 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sunoco by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after acquiring an additional 82,745 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Sunoco by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,946,000 after purchasing an additional 70,145 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Sunoco by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 183,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth about $7,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUN. Raymond James upped their target price on Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Sunoco from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sunoco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Sunoco Price Performance

Shares of SUN stock opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.33. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $48.59.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

