Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,000 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Inogen worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a market cap of $255.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.04. Inogen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $32.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $72.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Inogen in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

