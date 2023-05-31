Swiss National Bank Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Lightwave Logic worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lightwave Logic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,319,000 after buying an additional 36,731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lightwave Logic by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,387,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,882,000 after buying an additional 421,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lightwave Logic by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after buying an additional 221,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lightwave Logic by 4,724.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 566,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 554,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lightwave Logic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic Stock Up 21.0 %

Lightwave Logic stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $863.80 million, a P/E ratio of -47.19 and a beta of 2.18.

Lightwave Logic Company Profile

Lightwave Logic ( OTCMKTS:LWLG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Lightwave Logic, Inc is a development stage company which engages in the commercialization of electro-optic photonic devices. The firm offers the P2ICTM technology platform which uses in-house proprietary organic polymers. Its products include electro-optical modulation devices and proprietary polymer photonic integrated circuits.

