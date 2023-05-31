Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,875 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $3,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,714.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

TAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.63. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

