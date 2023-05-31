Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $660,964,000 after buying an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,468,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $207,350,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,959,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,144 shares of company stock worth $8,030,687 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $121.66 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.33. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 289.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

