The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 58.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Buckle during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of BKE stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $50.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Buckle had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Buckle in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

