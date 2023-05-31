Thomas Krywe Sells 14,953 Shares of Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Stock

Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Krywe sold 14,953 shares of Spire Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total value of $11,065.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,400.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Krywe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Thomas Krywe sold 14,102 shares of Spire Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $10,153.44.

NYSE SPIR opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Spire Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96.

Spire Global ( NYSE:SPIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Spire Global had a negative net margin of 112.87% and a negative return on equity of 57.31%. The company had revenue of $22.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spire Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPIR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Spire Global to $1.05 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $3.00 to $1.24 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Spire Global by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Spire Global by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,882 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Spire Global by 48.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the first quarter worth $53,000. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

