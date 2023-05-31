TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,067,772 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,789 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.61% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $40,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,558,000 after acquiring an additional 32,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,173,000 after acquiring an additional 50,079 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.4% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 812,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 22,747 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 45.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 96,587 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Ozimek bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.02 per share, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,438.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, COO Kevin M. Curley bought 1,016 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,002.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,146.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael M. Ozimek bought 1,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.02 per share, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,438.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,879 shares of company stock worth $498,054 over the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of TRST opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $39.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52. The firm has a market cap of $542.26 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.27%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

