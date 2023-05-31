Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Insider Stephanie Stapleton Sudbury Sells 1,798 Shares of Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) insider Stephanie Stapleton Sudbury sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $17,404.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,058.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Udemy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. Udemy, Inc. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $17.26.

Get Udemy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 38,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 628.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Udemy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Udemy Company Profile

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UDMY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.