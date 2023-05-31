Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) SVP Kenneth Hirschman Sells 4,635 Shares of Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Hirschman sold 4,635 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $44,866.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 238,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,312,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Udemy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.67. Udemy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $17.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 23,527 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Udemy during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Udemy by 36.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Udemy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Udemy during the first quarter valued at $417,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Udemy

Several research firms recently weighed in on UDMY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

