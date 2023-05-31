United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK) Trading Up 12.5%

United National Bank (OTCMKTS:UNBK – Get Rating) shares were up 12.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

United National Bank Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average is $38.33.

About United National Bank

(Get Rating)

United National Bank offers various banking products and services in the Grady County. The company offers checking and savings accounts; credit cards; individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposits; business and merchant accounts; mortgage loans; direct deposit and SMS guardian services; and safe deposit boxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.