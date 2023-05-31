Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Unitil worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unitil by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Unitil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 112,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Unitil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 45,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UTL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unitil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Unitil from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Unitil Stock Performance

Unitil Announces Dividend

Shares of Unitil stock opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $840.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.52. Unitil Co. has a 1 year low of $44.67 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the local distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Others. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

See Also

