VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) Stake Increased by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,020 shares during the period. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management increased its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 533.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 60,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

HYEM stock opened at $17.89 on Wednesday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26.

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.