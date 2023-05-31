Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Boosted by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 275,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 8.3% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $20,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 108,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $856,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 315,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,448,000 after purchasing an additional 47,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schiavi & Co LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 47.5% in the third quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 75,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average is $75.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

