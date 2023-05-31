Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stock Position Lowered by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises 9.7% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $23,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $148.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.30 and a 1-year high of $150.87.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.