Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,267 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 305,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.68. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.70% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

