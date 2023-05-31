Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 278 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SANM. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sanmina by 44.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Sanmina by 85.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

SANM stock opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $38.36 and a one year high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.84.

Sanmina declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

