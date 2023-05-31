Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys New Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 169.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in MP Materials by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $42.84.

In related news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.78 per share, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 29,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,987.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $432,100. Company insiders own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Northland Securities downgraded MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

