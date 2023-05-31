Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,740 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CORT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $716,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,508.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CORT opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.50.
Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.
Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.
