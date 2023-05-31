Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $245,000 Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter worth $796,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter worth $92,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter worth $176,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 44,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Paramount Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Stock Up 1.6 %

PGRE stock opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a current ratio of 4.46. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $9.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -182.34%.

Several research firms have commented on PGRE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paramount Group

In related news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $103,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 341,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,586.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,586.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 521,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,100.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 174,500 shares of company stock worth $806,565 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company, which engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and redevelopment of office properties in central business district submarkets. The company operates through the New York and San Francisco segments. The company was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.