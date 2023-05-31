Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,777 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $6.7385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
