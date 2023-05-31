Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Makes New $247,000 Investment in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 116.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NJR shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:NJR opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.32 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,579. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,579. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Featured Articles

