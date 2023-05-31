Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Makes New Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,359,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,243,000 after purchasing an additional 943,731 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,982,000 after buying an additional 749,342 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $42,813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 975,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,578,000 after buying an additional 644,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after buying an additional 592,266 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.33.

Insider Activity

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,617.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBKR stock opened at $78.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.83. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $90.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Featured Stories

